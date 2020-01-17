Funeral services are pending for A’blessin Lewis, 7, a resident of New Iberia who died at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for A’blessin Lewis, 7, a resident of New Iberia who died at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.