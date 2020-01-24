A’Blessin Lewis

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. A’Blessin Lashawn Lashae Lewis, 7, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship with Bishop Darren Sophus officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the church on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves in God’s care, her mother, Briana Lewis; her father, Heroin Kinchen; four sisters, Her’Moni Kinchen, Imoni Kinchen, Khylee Butler all of New Iberia and Keyana Wright of Port Arthur, Texas; five brothers, Kymani Lewis, Legend Kinchen, TyVaun Lovely, R’moni Wright and Keaunté Spencer of New Iberia; maternal grandfather, Donald Pradia (Mashonda), Jimmy Alexander (Faye); a very special grandfather, Louis “Lou” Wilkerson; paternal grandmother, Janice Kinchen; godparents Devonne Pradia, Briana Provost and Heather Hill; nine aunts, nine uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Heroin Kinchen Jr.; nephew Ja’Mari Wright; maternal grandmothers, Myra Lewis and Gayle Pradia; and paternal grandfather Carroll Collins Sr.
Active Pallbearers are Briana Lewis, Heather Hill, Brittany Lewis, Tren Colbert, Santana Hill-Latigue and Toi Pradia.
Honorary Pallbearers are Sharonda Lewis, La’Kena Sereal, Diana Davis, Precious Jacobs, Braneisha Narcisse and Jacquline Sereal.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.