LAKE CHARLES — Facing a pumped up McNeese squad that coming off its first Southland Conference victory, Northwestern State steadied itself and raced to a 6-1 victory on Sunday.
The Lady Demons (12-4, 5-0 SLC) clinched a share of the regular-season title with just one league match left – Saturday against Nicholls (11-7, 3-1 SLC), which suffered its first SLC loss Sunday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (18-3, 4-1 SLC).
NSU quickly claimed the doubles point and sprinted to three singles points to secure the team victory against the Cowgirls (3-14, 1-4 SLC).
In the Lady Demons first three singles wins, NSU surrendered more than two games in just one set of those six.
“The girls did a good job of taking care of things that we can control,” said NSU coach Jonas Brobeck. “McNeese had lots of energy and enthusiasm, and even though I knew we weren’t going to be able to match that, I knew we had to play with energy and play within ourselves.
“We got on top of McNeese in doubles and locked in. We won all six first-set singles and played with discipline.”
Mariella Minetti disposed of Aina Domingo-Bernabeu in 6-2, 6-1 fashion at the No. 3 slot.
Tjasa Klevisar wasn’t far behind, staking a 6-1, 6-1 win in the No. 2 slot against Carlotta Romito.
Viktorie Wojcikova clinched the team win with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Yukina Abe in the No. 5 hole.
NSU added singles points in the No. 1 and No. 4 positions.
Rozalie Dohnalova won her second straight match by holding off Matilde Mulatero 10-6 in the second-set tiebreaker to snatch a 6-0, 7-6 win in the top spot.
Ayu Ishibashi won her seventh straight singles match as she bested Natalia Ballo (6-4, 6-3).
“(Dohnalova and Ishibashi) particularly fought very hard in some difficult circumstances,” Brobeck said. “They battled to win their matches in two sets and finish their opponents.”
McNeese took its lone point on Court 6 as Ariane Monello Sanchis won a three-setter over NSU’s Patrycja Polanska (5-7, 6-2, 6-3).
In doubles play, Minetti/Klevisar (6-1 against Abe/Ballo) and Dohnalova/Wojcikova (6-3 against Domingo-Bernabeu/Monello Sanchis) snatched matches for the point. Polanska/Ishibashi led 5-2 when the point was decided as the Lady Demons have claimed the doubles points in each of their last eight matches.
Before NSU finishes its SLC regular season against Nicholls, the Lady Demons host LSU-Alexandria in a rescheduled match.
NSU’s regular season finale comes April 12 hosting Louisiana Tech.