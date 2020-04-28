Well, looks like we have a couple more weeks before we can come out of our shells.
In his announcement Monday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the "stay-at-home" order will probably remain in place until May 15. But there were a couple of changes in there that will take effect Friday.
Edwards extends 'stay-at-home' order until May 15
First, restaurants will be allowed to let customers eat outdoors on patios if there is no table service. It's not clear that this was banned under the original order, but the new one specifies that, yes, this is allowed.
Second, malls can operate curbside retail. It's not clear how that will help those stores, but they can now do that if they wish.
Third, public-facing workers must wear masks.
The first big changes will come, if everything stays on track, on May 16. That's when restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services with social distance modifications, worship services can resume in person, and salons and personal care businesses can reopen, although they will have to operate at a reduced 25 percent occupancy.
Bars will remain closed during the phase that begins May 16. Let's hope everything stays on track for a full reopening.