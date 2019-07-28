Saturday afternoon was hot, but that’s not why the three friends who put on the first Summer Zydeco and Soul Festival at the SugArena were sweating.
“I was looking at the parking lot and it was empty,” Casey Valentine, much calmer after the lot became packed with cars through the afternoon. “My heart was going ‘ba-bump, ba-bump.”
As it turned out, Valentine, Marlin Hollins and Alfred Walker, the trio who decided a summertime blast of R&B shot through with zydeco would draw a crowd, had nothing to worry about. A cooling rain passed through early, leaving hundreds of fans swaying and dancing to the sounds under the SugArena’s roof smiling and happy.
The festival came about as an idea between Walker and Valentine, who met three years ago while RVing.
“Best friends are good people,” Walker said. “We started kicking the idea around, and it grew into this.”
At the heart of the idea was to find artists in the area who could perform and who didn’t have any other gigs in the area around the time of the festival, which made it a challenge.
The lineup, however, did not disappoint. Tucka, Roi “Chip” Anthony, Lil Nate, Lil Runt and JJ Callier had the crowd on its feet early, with people dancing up and down the wide aisle leading to the front of the stage.
Hollins said he was worried about trying to market the festival as a first-time operation with an unknown name, but the response Saturday and the draw showed that those worries, like the attendance concerns early in the day, were unwarranted.
“We came in to see Roi Anthony,” said Leslie Ross of New Orleans, one of a crowd of women in white dancing to Anthony’s set. “I came with the 9 Diamonds Social and Pleasure Club. We just formed it a few weeks ago.”
Behind the 9 Diamonds krewe, another group of friends in matching red and black also were enjoying the show.
“We have some high school friends who still live here who told us about it,” said Jamie Archelle, originally from Delcambre, who was there with his wife, Jennifer, who grew up in New iberia. Though they now live in Houston, they came in and linked up with other friends, New Iberia native Debbie Knatt and Clarence Posey, from Baton Rouge.
“It was a good reason to get together,” he said. “We came out to do some camping and have a good time.”
Surprisingly, Walker said the presence of the Isle of Iberia as a marketing draw didn’t occur to the organizers until people began to find the RV park on the SugArena website.
“We’ll market it as a destination next year,” Walker said.
A portion of the proceeds will support Southern University at Baton Rouge and Grambling State University soccer programs. Hollins said the festival organizers want to help to encourage women to play sports, especially following the U.S. women’s soccer team winning the 2019 World Cup.
“Their female soccer teams go under the radar,” he said. “So we try to help bolster the teams.”