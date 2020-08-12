Oak Ridge Addition is a quiet little subdivision tucked away behind the Squirrel Run Golf Course that usually doesn’t get a lot of traffic.
On Monday evening, though, it was packed as a line of cars drove through to say hello to one of the neighborhood’s residents on their special day
Niles Broussard was the center of attention as he celebrated his seventh birthday, with friends and teachers from Center Street Elementary queuing up alongside his family members to wish him well.
“He had a great time,” said his mother, Aubreigh Broussard. “We had between 20 and 25 cars come by.”
The day was even more special for Niles after his spring and summer. Just as the COVID-19 outbreak was taking root in the United States, Niles was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, forcing him to be even more cautious and isolated than most. He began infusions to fight the illness in early March.
“He has been in quarantine, hoping to build his resistance back up,” Aubreigh Broussard said. “This was the fIrst time he has seen a lot of these people in months.”
Though the challenges of living in the days of the coronavirus are new, Niles is no stranger to the restrictions that are needed to have good health. According to his mother, he has already overcome many health issues. He was born with Down’s Syndrome, and required a stomach bypass and open-heart surgery before he was even six months old, making every successive birthday celebration an event of note and, with each year, a time for increased hope and thankfulness.
The people who came did not disappoint. Knowing Niles’ love for animals, many of the guests brought their pets as part of the procession.
“His school principal and some of his teachers came with their dogs,” Aubreigh Broussard said. “I didn’t even know they were going to do that. It wasn’t just the teachers. His aunts and uncles came with dogs as well.”
Niles was also able to celebrate with his sister, Neely DeRouen, 14, a freshman at Catholic High School, and his half-sister, Emmeline Judice, 16, who attends Loreauville High School.
To top off the event, Niles was gifted balloons — one of his favorites.
“He loves balloons,” Aubreigh Broussard said. “Everybody brought him balloons. He ended up with almost a hundred. Balloons are his favorite thing in the world right now.”