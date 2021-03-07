The New Iberia Youth Recruitment Extravaganza was held at West End Park Saturday morning.
The event was hosted by the Acadiana Workforce Commission and offered young job seekers ages 16-24 the opportunity to look at several employers who were currently seeking workers.
The Work Experience Program allows youth to upgrade their job skills while getting paid to work closely with an employer. Job seekers will be required to follow COVID-19 CDC regulations and guidelines, according to the Acadiana Workforce Commission.
Local teens walked through several tables of representatives of companies offering jobs for the local teens.