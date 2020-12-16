Young Iberia man killed after party crashers asked to leave

A party at the former Sugar Oaks Road horse barn of murdered New Iberia orthodontist Dr. Robert Chastant was the scene of another killing early Sunday morning, this one tragically taking the life of an 19-year-old Catholic High School graduate who was on semester break from college.
According to sources at the gathering, Liam McDuff was shot around 1 a.m. after a group of people crashed the party and caused a disturbance. The get together had been posted on social media, leading to some people who had not been specifically invited showing up.
When asked to leave, the suspect in the shooting fired at least once back towards a group of people standing outside the horse barn on the property, hitting McDuff.
McDuff was transported to Iberia Medical Center, where he died early Sunday morning.
A 2019 Catholic High graduate, McDuff was a native of New Iberia. He was a member of the CHS golf team from 2015 to 2019, as well as an altar server at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville.
He attended college at LSU, where he recently made the dean’s list, and was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity.
An IPSO spokeswoman said there were multiple witnesses to both the altercation and the shooting Sunday morning and that detectives were expected to make progress quickly to resolve the case.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, he did not believe the victim had been specifically targeted in the shooting.
At this time, IPSO is not releasing or confirming any information on the incident other than the fact that a homicide did occur and it is under investigation.
In an eerie coincidence, it was exactly 10 years ago Sunday that IPSO deputies found Chastant’s body near the horse barn in the 3100 block of Sugar Oaks Road. Chastant had been reported missing on the morning of Monday, Dec. 13, 2010, when he did not show up at his office that Monday morning. His body was found 12 hours later near the horse barn, leading to the arrest of, and eventual guilty plea from, Ismael Viera.
Viera, who worked the horse barn for Chastant, is currently serving a mandatory life sentence for second-degree murder.