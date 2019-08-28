9-year-old St. Martinville boy dies in 3-vehicle crash in St. Martin

BREAUX BRIDGE — A 9-year-old St. Martinville boy was killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday on La. 31 near Ruth Bridge Hwy in St. Martin Parish.
Preliminary investigation by the State Police revealed a 2017 Ford Explorer was stopped on La. 31, facing south, preparing to make a left turn. A 2017 Ford F150 was being driven southbound on La. 31 approaching the Explorer from the rear. At the same time, a 2004 Honda Accord was being driven North on La. 31.
The driver of the F150 steered left into the northbound lane of travel to avoid a rear-end collision. As a result, the F150 struck the Accord head-on in the northbound lane.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troopers determined he was improperly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. All other occupants of the vehicles involved were properly restrained and suffered several suffered minor to moderate injuries. Breath samples were obtained from the drivers of the Explorer and the F150.
Tests confirmed no alcohol was present for either driver. The driver of the Accord submitted a blood sample for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.