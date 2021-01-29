As promised, local artist and educator Paul Schexnayder has published a list of revelers who have decorated their homes in order to celebrate this year’s socially distanced Yardi Gras drive-by celebration.
The list runs primarily through the Main Street Historic District, with the bulk of the homes participating on E. Main Street. But a few businesses opted in as well, stretching the route from the 700 block of E. Main to the 200 block of W. Main, with a couple of homes on Ann, Banks, Dale and Center streets and Duperier Avenue included for good measure.
Schexnayder said he lifted the idea from social media groups that were planning to create routes of “house floats” for revelers to visit in a safe, social distanced way since parades were being cancelled.
“I saw it in New Orleans, then saw Lafayette starting one, so I thought, ‘That would be cool,’” Schexnayder said. “Then I thought about what I could do on my porch and came up with some ideas.”
The Yardi Gras effort mimics last year’s “Drive-By Art Walk.” Those residents wanting to decorate this year had until Feb. 28 to submit their addresses so the list of stops on the trail could be built.
Schexnayder was able to garner 14 participants prior to his Jan. 28 deadline, but for those who are running late, The Daily Iberian will continue to update this list online if more residents want to be added. Just email news@daily-iberian.com with a picture of your decorations, your address and the title of your “float” and we’ll put you on the Yardi Gras trail with the original revelers from Schexnayder’s effort.