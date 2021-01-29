IT’S YARDI-GRAS!

The drive-by Mardi Gras celebration runs from Jan. 28-Feb. 16. If you want to be added to the list of Yardi Gras revelers online, send a picture of your decorations, your address and the title of your “float” to news@daily-iberian.com and we’ll put you on the Yardi Gras trail!

Participating revelers (so far):

707 East Main St Lourds of Yardi Gras

667 East Main St A Y’at House

664 East Main St Masque Up! Famous Masks

656 East Main St The Mardi Gras Revelers

615 East Main St Commander’s Palace

604 East Main St King Cake House

541 East Main St Grow Me Something, Mister

424 East Main St Mardi Gras Down on the Bayou

425 East Main St It’s Yardi, Y’all!

204 D East Main St Representing Royalty from

Krewes of Andalusia & Iberians

225 West Main St Preserving the Tradition

113 West Main St Bourbon Street at Bourbon Hall

134 Ann St. Happy Mardi Gras

130 Bank Avenue We Will Miss You

300 Duperier Avenue MAS-Q-RAYED

805 Center St Laissez Leslie Bons Temp Rouler

918 East Dale St We Love Mardi Gras!