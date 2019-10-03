Xavier University to host 15th annual Creole history conference

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University will host its 15th annual conference on Louisiana Creole history and culture at the schools Convocation Center Annex on On Oct. 26,, according to a prepared statement.
The conference, which will run from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, is scheduled to have a luncheon awards program honoring photographers Harold F. Baquet and Cedric A. Ellsworth with the 2019 Recognition Award. The luncheon also will honor the Autocrat Social Aid & Pleasure Club with the 2019 Founders Award
The conference, according to the statement, marks the opening of the exhibit “Picturing Creole New Orleans: The Photographs of Arthur P. Bedou” on display at the Xavier University Library Resource Center.
Curated by Beauchamp-Byrd, the exhibit is a collaborative project of LA Creole and Xavier University of Louisiana.
Featured speakers include Xavier University of Louisiana President C. Reynold Verrett; and keynote spearker Mora Beauchamp-Byrd, curator and visiting assistant professor of art history at Oklahoma State University. Presentations by scholars and Amistad staffers Kara Olidge and Jana Smith are scheduled.
Following Xavier’s conference on Saturday, the celebration of their 15th anniversary continues on Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m to 8 p.m
A gathering will be held at the historic Autocrat Social Aid & Pleasure Club, located on 1725 St. Bernard Avenue.
Sunday’s anniversary celebration, the statement said, will include food, a cash bar, music and special presentations.
This event requires reservations which can be made with or without conference attendance.
Registration is required for all events. Advance registration is encouraged.
For more information about LA Creole, their complete conference itinerary,a nd official event registration visit: www.lacreole.org or info@lacreole.org.