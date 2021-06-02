FRANKLIN — Hug someone who has served their country, thank someone who is serving their country, but remember and honor those who paid the ultimate price by giving up their life.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith offered that dedication Sunday morning, during a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Peace Memorial in Franklin.
Smith addressed a crowd of 100 who had gathered for the event, some of whom had ridden motorcycles from as far as Pierre Part, to present wreaths to veterans from every municipality in St. Mary Parish, and to members of the Chitimacha Nation.
Smith, who is a Vietnam War veteran and an ordained minister, said it is important for people to note the differences between Memorial Day and another holiday honoring those who served, Veterans Day.
“Memorial Day is for those who laid their lives down for us, while Veterans Day, that’s for us. Remember those who laid it down for you, and for me,” he said.
Smith said he had three uncles who served in World War II, one in the Korean War and another in Vietnam.
“I often wonder, what their stories would be like if they were here,” he said. “How would they try to encourage us?
“I wonder what was going through their minds when they hit those beaches in France, in Vietnam? I challenge all of you, if you know of someone in your family or a friend who gave it up during the war, go put a little flag on their graves, as a sign that you care.”
Smith also said he believes the United States is losing its love and compassion for others.
“When you read and study Jesus, he was all about love and compassion. But where is ours? The old devil has us fighting against each other, so in honor of those who died for us, we need to come together,” Smith said.
“To those who are serving now, you’re at it because your name is on that check. And one day I hope you get to cash it, as a Veteran.
“So, in short, don’t let those who died for us, die in vain. Call their name out — lift their names up in prayer, do whatever you have to do so that we will never forget who they are.
Smith had joined the American Legion Post 328 out of Pierre Part, for the day, and a group of 60 bikers, all veterans, who had visited each city and town in St. Mary Parish, to present a Patriotic Wreath in memory of the fallen heroes.
The Franklin event was held at the Peace Memorial, the city’s homage to every resident of Franklin, according to city records, who perished in a war, starting with the American Revolution.
Former State Rep. Sam Jones, who is now Special Assistant to Gov. John Bel Edwards, was Mayor of Franklin when city leaders came up with the idea.
“The whole structure was built by city employees, some of whom donated their labor. The whole experience was quite moving.”
Architect Jim Firm designed the memorial, and said he donated his time and the concept for the project, to serve as a lasting memory until the end of time.