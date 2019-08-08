In remembrance of those who have fallen while serving their country, the Iberia Veterans Association hosted its annual Purple Heart and POW-MIA Recognition Day Wednesday evening at Bouligny Plaza as a way to give back to those who served and remind them that they aren’t forgotten.
Surrounded by veterans from the Army, Navy, Marines and National Guard, IVA president and organizer Benny Schovajsa said Purple Heart Day is observed to respect veterans.
“It’s a respectful responce to our veterans,” Schovajsa said. “Being able to do what we’re doing today, they’re the ones that did it for us.”
One of the veterans honored was Mike Vernon, a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1970-74 who served in Vietnam.
Vernon said it means a lot to him to meet other veterans who’ve served.
“It’s a true honor to meet those men who were wounded in action,” Vernon said.
The Purple Heart is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who has been wounded or killed, died as a result of a wound in battle or otherwise is designated by the president for the honor. Purple Heart Day is celebrated every Aug. 7.
Pastor Adam Curley paid tribute to the prisoners of war and those missing in action with a prayer followed by the retiring of the colors by Iberia Veterans Honor Guard Leslie Landry and Clayton Pellerin of the U.S. Army.
Vernon said every veteran is special, including the ones close to his home of New Iberia.
“I think here, the personal relationships I have with the veterans are what make it special,” Vernon said.
As a benefits counselor for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Vernon said to be able to help them and to get to know them personally,
“It’s truly an honor and very humbling at the same time,” Vernon said.
Like Vernon, Schovajsa said giving back to honor the fallen is what he wants to do the most.
A veteran of the Navy who served during wars in Korea and Vietnam on a tanker, Schovajsa said having the opportunity to honor veterans for their POW-MIA day brings back memories.
“It makes a difference to some people,” Schovajsa. “We want to make a memory for them for what they’ve done for us.”