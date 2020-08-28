As of Friday afternoon, Cleco’s power outage map shows that the utility is making progress toward restoring power to those residents it serves in the Teche Area.
According to a statement from the utility, Cleco has restored power to more than 49,000 of the 140,000 customers who lost electricity after Hurricane Laura moved across the state yesterday.
In New Iberia, 1,363 customers are still without power and 912 in the Loreauville area. In Delcambre, 574 Cleco customers and 272 Entergy customers are still listed as not having service, along with 455 customers in the Erath area. Cleco has 25 customers listed without service in the Jeanerette area, and 81 out moving toward Avery Island.
At Cypremort Point, Cleco is showing 498 customers without service.
Overall, Entergy shows 2,159 residents without service in Iberia Parish. Cleco listed 2,589 clients still without service in Iberia Parish, 480 in St. Martin and 603 in St. Mary as of 4 p.m. Friday.
“This is the worst storm to hit our state in more than 100 years, so this could be a long recovery process,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management for Cleco. “The damage is catastrophic, many areas are not accessible due to trees and water, and in some areas, our crews are encountering instances of bad weather. The work is massive, and it will take days if not weeks to restore power to all customers especially those in our hardest hit parishes.”
The company's latest assessments show Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides and Vernon parishes were the hardest hit of the ones Cleco services.