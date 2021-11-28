Construction is wrapping up for the first Firehouse Subs restaurant in New Iberia, according to a spokesman.
The restaurant, which will be located at 901 S. Lewis St., is offering a portion of every purchase benefits to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which has granted more than $38,700 to first responders in Acadiana.
Donations help the foundation achieve its mission of provided lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations around the country.
The restaurant comes with a drive-thru window and is slated to open its doors to the public this fall under the ownership of U.S. Air Force veteran Calvin Hoge, Heather Pitts and Brian Hoge. The father-daughter-son trio opened their first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Alexandria in 2019 and acquired two other locations in Lafayette and Carencro in 2020.
The New Iberia Firehouse Subs restaurant will also feature the brand’s new Community Design, which boasts enhancements made to provide a better dining experience for guests, in addition to a new back-of-the-house layout with a more efficient flow for crew members.
The updated design of the new location has a repositioned ordering area and a designated space for Rapid Rescue To Go orders made online or through the Firehouse Subs app.
“The décor throughout the restaurant demonstrates the brand’s commitment to community, first responders and heartfelt service,” according to the statement.
The restaurant is hiring 25 to 30 employees in crew member, shift leader and management positions.