Workers are busily measuring, sawing and nailing together a new roof for the Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue.
The local landmark, at the corner of N. Weeks Street and Charles Street, between Main and St. Peter streets, was damaged in a fire on April 29.
According to witnesses at the scene, the fire started after lightning strikes in the area. Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. By 10 a.m., firefighters declared the fire under control. The quick response prevented the fire from making its way into the temple proper, limiting the bulk of the damage to the attic and roof.
The 116-year-old synagogue celebrated its first official service in 1904. The building remained unchanged until 1950 when a hall was erected behind the main temple for religious celebrations and community gatherings.
It remains the only temple in New Iberia, serving 30 families.