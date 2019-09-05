E.B. Feucht & Sons,LLC will begin sewerline work on North Landry Drive at the intersection of Pelican Street starting today and will continue for approximately two days. The work will start at the intersection and head northwest along North Landry Drive to the intersection of Louisiana 182.
There will be a lane closure on North Landry Drive. This will only be during working hours
of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to businesses will be maintained. Please follow the posted construction signs.
Those have any questions or concerns about the work are asked to contact one of the crew members on the project at the time of the work, or call the office at 457-2426.