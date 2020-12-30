Work progressing on Veterans Memorial Monument

Progress is continuing for the Veterans Memorial Monument in Bouligny Plaza, with bricks currently being made for the monument.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that more than 20 bricks were sold for the monument to be constructed, and the mayor expects paving to begin in the next few weeks.
Bricks and plaques will be installed near the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza to honor local veterans.
A plan for a veterans monument has been in the works for years, but city government recently took over the project and began funding to have a monument in downtown New Iberia.
A recently constructed wall has been the latest addition for the memorial, which will have the names of local veterans who gave their lives for the country.
The city recently wrapped up asking locals for all known names of veterans killed in action for the wall.
The New Iberia City Council signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Veteran’s Association in December of last year. The IVA has been trying for years to raise money for the Bouligny Plaza memorial project, and had about $50,000 on hand when the agreement was signed.
The city added another $25,000 thanks to a one-time dividend check that was available for local projects, and local support has made up the rest of the expenses.
“This is something we’ve been working on for quite a long time, it’s taken quite a few twists and turns, but we are long overdue to have a memorial for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice,” DeCourt said last year.
The project has included leveling the depressed area of Bouligny Plaza where the monument is intended to be located. The leveling was meant to help with accommodations for the handicapped and to prevent injury.
Supporters can purchase a brick for the project by contacting Leslie Landry at 367-0308 or 256-0287.
They also can send mail orders to Leslie Landry at 4207 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.