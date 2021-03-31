Progress is being made on upgrades to the Essanee Theater on Iberia Street.
The building’s exterior marquee has been taken down and is being inspected by a contractor to restore the marquee to its original style.
Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the National Park Service that originated from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, the historic theater will be receiving major upgrades to its exterior.
Improvements will include marquee housing and lighting restoration, replacing the metal ceiling under the canopy, modifying the exterior masonry at the canopy to install flashing, restoring the canopy supports and electric upgrades for the marquee.
The building is currently owned by the Iberia Performing Arts League, and is mainly used for IPAL performances of plays and musicals throughout the year.
“It’s currently being looked at and we should know pretty soon how long it should take for the restoration to occur,” Charlie Robertson with IPAL said.
The restoration work will work to make the current marquee similar to the marquee that is shown in historic photographs of the Essanee Theater. Robertson said the restoration should give the exterior an art deco style true to the historical exterior of the Essanee.
The theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017 as a contributing resource to the Downtown New Iberia National Register Commercial Historic District, and was initially built in 1937. The period of significance for the Downtown New Iberia Commercial Historic District was 1870 to 1967.
The restoration comes a little over a year after the Sliman Theater on Main Street received its own facelift, particularly with the historic Evangeline sign that greets drivers on Main Street.
Through that project, which was also conducted thanks to a grant, new lighting was added to the electrical sign and the marquee was also restored in line with historic standards.
The Essanee Theater is a major event-gathering venue for New Iberia, and in addition to IPAL productions, hosts programs like the Iberia Film Festival, symposiums for the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival and various programs for fundraisers and musical performances.