Work has begun behind George Rodrigue Park to install sidewalks where a boardwalk along the Bayou Teche used to be.
The boardwalk, which was commonly used by people during events in downtown New Iberia, is located adjacent to the bayou and goes from the bridge on Duperier Avenue to Shadows-on-the-Teche.
Thanks to a grant, the city of New Iberia engaged in a project to replace the boardwalk, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt said was becoming old and worn down due to years of use.
City employees have been conducting in-kind work by filling in the area with dirt and the wooden part of the boardwalk is already completely removed.
A new sidewalk will be installed where the boardwalk used to be, and DeCourt said the project will tie in with the new marina that is slated to be placed in downtown New Iberia. The marina is slated to lure in recreational boaters by investing in more infrastructure.
The sidewalk will also connect with George Rodrigue Park, which is also in development to become a more prominent part of downtown New Iberia.
Phase 2 of the park project will put in more landscaping and make the area look more like a park. Phase 1 of the project installed the Blue Dog sculpture currently located off of Main Street and created a public parking lot that local residents can use.
The sidewalk along with the other projects are slated to be completed this year.