'Woof or Treat' set at City Park on Sunday
Oct 27, 2021

A Woof or Treat Halloween Fundraiser is scheduled Sunday at New Iberia's City Park from noon to 5 p.m.The event features trick-or-treating for kids, costume contests for the family and dogs.One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters.