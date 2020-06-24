Woman wants further investigation into mother’s death

Triscette Boloney Willis is still seeking justice for her mother.
Faye Boloney was found dead on Sept. 8. Willis has insisted since then that there were issues in the way her mother died that police had not investigated.
In her version of events, her mother was poisoned, given a lethal mix of an unknown chemical in her drink while out the night before she was found.
“She did not take drugs,” Willis said. “She was fine, then she was dead.”
Willis also said that other people had been involved, including Keith Lewis. Willis said Lewis was driving her mother’s car, with her mother dead in the passenger seat, for hours before police checked Faye Boloney’s apartment and found her body.
For months, Willis has campaigned for someone to look into the circumstances of that night.
She wrote a list of questions that arose in her mind, from why people told her they saw her mother’s body in the car on that Sunday morning with Lewis at the wheel to why police did not investigate the death as a homicide from the outset.
“Why was he driving her car?” she asked the crowd. “She would never let someone drive her car like that.”
She had a second set of toxicology samples tested which showed small traces of arsenic in her mother’s system, although the traces were not high enough to eliminate natural sources for their presence.
Finally, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Lewis’ arrest on two charges — unauthorized use of a movable, in this case Faye Boloney’s car, and failure to seek assistance, a new law passed in 2018 that defines penalties for not helping someone in distress. Under that law, a person who failed to either render aid or call for help can be sentenced to up to a year and a $1,000 fine in the case of an injury or up to five years and a $2,000 fine in the case of a fatality.
Lewis was arrested on May 26. He is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail with bond set at $4,000.
Bo Duhé, district attorney for the 16th Judicial District Court, said that his office is completing its case against Lewis. No trial date has been set.
At a rally for the survivors of violent crime earlier this year, Willis told the crowd she did not get any help when she initially asked police to investigate why her mother died because, she claimed, her mother had a previous history with narcotics. Instead, she had the blood samples taken from her mother’s body and sent to a lab herself.
“Just because she had a history doesn’t mean she can’t have justice,” a woman in the crowd yelled out. “Just because you have a history doesn’t mean the investigation is over. You still have rights.”