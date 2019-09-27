The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners meeting got off to a rocky start Thursday evening when a woman seeking answers in the wake of her father’s death took the floor to express her frustration.
Henry Perro, an 88-year-old native of Erath who lived in New Iberia, died in Crowley a week after Hurricane Barry. Perro was one of approximately 60 patients evacuated from IMC during the storm.
Simon’s complaint, however, was not with Acadia General Hospital, where Perro had been transported. She said that she had brought issues to the IMC staff that had not been addressed to her satisfaction.
When Simon began going over the issues, mentioning the names of hospital staff and some of the health issues her father faced, IMC Legal Counsel Andy Shealy tried to rein in the discussion.
“This is not a place for a medical discussion of anyone,” Shealy said, noting that Simon’s comments violated privacy laws and personnel regulations.
“I understand, but I am not at that point,” Simon said. “I am at the point where I have to go out publicly.”
When Shealy tried again to bring the conversation under control, Simon grew agitated.
“I have been trying to find out who to talk to here about this,” she said. “I have called. I have written to the hospital. I still have no response.”
Simon acknowledged that one representative of the hospital had contacted her and was working to find answers, but that employee was out of town and not available. Simon said that her father’s oxygen line had been disconnected for breathing treatments twice during his stay and not reconnected, and that the issue had apparently been closed without her having a say in the investigation.
“How can it be closed when they didn’t talk to the complainant?” Simon asked. “After the first time, they said this person was not supposed to treat him again but they let them anyway.”
IMC Board President Larry Hensgens stepped in and, after offering his condolences for her loss, spoke to Simon. He explained that the board meeting was not the place to handle her questions and said the hospital’s executive staff would meet with her Friday morning.
“They will meet on your schedule,” said board member Lynn Minvielle. “Whenever is convenient for you.”
“Ten a.m.,” Simon said.
IMC Chief Executive Officer Parker Templeton then spoke briefly with Simon, asking her for details about her questions and the contacts she had made at the hospital previously.
“I have not spoken to her before or heard of her issues,” Templeton said after the meeting. “We will meet with her and see if we cannot handle her concerns.”
The board also heard about plans for a merger between Lafayette General health and Ochsner Health System. Lafayette General Health Vice President of Network Development and Government Relations Paul Molbert said that the two organizations signed a letter of intent Tuesday evening. It is expected the merger between the two health systems will be complete in the spring of 2020, Molbert said.
Molbert said some of the benefits to the region’s health care include more than $365 million in capital investment in LGH over the next 10 years as well as expansions in the staffing and employment of LGH.
“Ochsner was a logical choice for us,” Molbert said. “We can be much more effective together and aligned than separate.”
Templeton was taking part in his last regular meeting of the board as CEO. He tendered his resignation on July 25, effective Oct. 25, after six years in the position. Longtime IMC Executive Assistant Bonnie Boyer was applauded for her service at Thursday night’s meeting. She retired after serving with IMC for more than four decades.
In other business, the board:
• Approved upgrading its fetal monitoring software at a cost of $81,430
• Approved a lease renewal to upgrade its lab chemistry analyzer at a cost of $134,000 per year.
• Approved changing contractors to acquire Premier Quality Advisor for its patient management software solution.
• Approved other software licensing agreements to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
• Approved the replacement of 20 fire doors at its two campuses at a cost of $67,500.
• Approved a resolution reaffirming the board’s vote in August to pursue an investigation of board members Frederick “Bozo” Metz and David C. Benson to determine if either has engaged in actions to cause their removal or disqualify them from serving on the board.