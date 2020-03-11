Woman reportedly murdered after apparent domestic dispute

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Saturday night murder of a woman after an apparent domestic dispute.
According to an IPSO spokesman, deputies responded to a report of a possible homicide around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Norris Road. Deputies said they found a woman, who the Iberia Parish Coroner identified as Stephanie Worley, 38, dead in a camper trailer on the property.
The victim’s boyfriend, Luis D. Valdez, 59, was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail early Sunday morning on one count of second-degree murder.
Witnesses told deputies the couple had been fighting during the day, according to the spokesman. Evidence of a disturbance was visible inside and outside the home.
The Iberia Parish Corner’s Office will release the victim’s name and manner of death.
The IPSO spokesman said the investigation into the death is ongoing.
Valdez is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail. Sixteenth Judicial Court Judge Keith Comeaux set his bond at $1 million.