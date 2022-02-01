Woman found dead after fire in recreational vehicle Saturday in New Iberia

A 50-year-old woman is dead following a recreational vehicle fire in New Iberia on Saturday afternoon.

According to a prepared statement from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's office, Iberia Fire District No. 1 was called to the 3800 block of Melancon Road about 3:45 p.m.

Deputies on the scene learned that neighbors tried to alert the only resident when the fire was spotted but they got no response.

The victim, identified at this time as a 50-year old woman, was later found in a sleeping area of the RV.

Investigators believe the fire started from an older model space heater being too close to bedding where the woman was sleeping.

Deputies also found the heating device was powered through an extension cord plugged into a power strip.

The State Fire Marshal's office said that as of Monday there have been 15 fire fatalities reported statewide.

