Woman faces theft charges at nonprofit

A New Iberia woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft of more than $500 after allegedly taking more than $75,000 from a local non-profit over a two-year period.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, Devatrice Wells Hall, 38, was charged with theft of more than $25,000 and computer fraud.
Jail records, however, show Hall was booked Thursday into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of theft over $500 as well as the computer fraud count. She is awaiting her first court appearance with bond set at $5,000.
Investigators with the NIPD were notified of the theft on Dec. 6. The NIPD spokesman said investigators learned that Hall, who at the time was employed with the organization, was stealing funds from the cash deposits. During an audit of the financial records, the spokesman said investigators found Hall stole approximately $75,000 over a two-year period. The audit revealed Wells was falsifying the financial records in an attempt to cover up the theft, according to investigators.
According to online records, Hall was not in the Iberia Parish Jail as of Thursday morning.