Woman dies from injuries in wreck on Dec. 12

A St. Martinville woman died last week from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 12.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, Arlene Higginbotham, 60, died on Dec. 19.
According to the spokesman, Louisiana State Police Troop I troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana 3039 near Caliste Olivier Road in St. Martin Parish at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. An investigation Higginbotham was driving a 2006 Mazda 6 north on Louisiana 3039 when her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest in a ditch.
According to investigators, Higginbotham was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.