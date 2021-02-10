Woman arrested for not reporting Charles missing, contributing to delinquency of minor

The mother of a teen who was one of the last people to see Quawan Charles alive on Oct. 30 was arrested Tuesday morning in Lafayette Parish for not immediately reporting the 15-year-old’s disappearance and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“The IPSO Bureau of Investigations conducted extensive interviews with numerous individuals, collected forensic evidence, and along with the completed autopsy report it was determined that the following charges be filed against Janet Irvin,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. “A warrant was issued by the 16th Judicial District Court for Janet Irvin, Ms. Irvin was arrested today, Feb. 9, at approximately 11 a.m.”
Irvin, 37, was arrested with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the two charges.
Failure to report a missing child is a felony. Because Charles died, if convicted Irvin could be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than two years nor more than fifty years without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, and fined not more than $50,000 on that count. Because the failure to report is a felony count, it also raises the sentencing guideline for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge to a maximum of $1,000 fine or imprisonment, with or without hard labor, for not more than two years, or both.
Irvin was transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail and is currently being held there.
Bond has not been set at this time.
Surveillance videos from a camera at the Baldwin Redi-Mix Concrete plant show Irvin’s vehicle as it pulled into the driveway at the home of Kenneth Jacko, Charles’ stepfather, at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. In the video recording, Irvin and her son get out of the vehicle, then walk with Charles into the backyard of the home. A few minutes later all three return, get into the vehicle and leave the house.
Some six hours after Charles is seen on video leaving the house in Baldwin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers handled a call from his mother, Roxanne Nelson, saying that her son was missing.
After Irvin and her son picked up Charles, they returned to Loreauville, where Irvin lived in a mobile home park off Mary Beth Drive, near Our Lady of Victory Church. According to recordings Haley and Associates, the attorneys representing the Charles family, had made during their investigation, Irvin’s son, 17, says that Charles smoked marijuana that Friday afternoon.
IPSO investigators said they spoke to a witness who saw Charles out alone in the area Friday. They also located a video of the teen, still alone, in the area near the cane field where his body would be found four days later.
In another recording the attorneys released in December, they say Irvin admitted that she should have done more to locate Charles after he disappeared from her home on Oct. 30.
“Yes, I should have called the cops. I should have went further,” Irvin says on the audio recording.
According to both the official and private preliminary autopsy reports, Charles drowned that Friday night in a drainage ditch alongside the cane field. The official report, which attorneys for the Charles family released Monday, states that the cause of death was drowning, but the opinion portion of the document stated that it was unknown how or why Charles drowned.
The official autopsy report also states that alleged video evidence showing Charles alone prior to his death makes a struggle leading to a homicidal drowning unlikely.
As with the private autopsy toxicology report the attorneys released in January, THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) and ethanol were present, but at low levels. Because Charles was not discovered for several days after his death, it is possible that higher concentrations may have metabolized.
In a statement released Monday from the lawyers representing the Charles family, the attorneys disagreed with the opinion.
“Though the report declines to name with certainty the method of drowning, a simple process of elimination leads to only one reasonable conclusion: homicide,” the statement reads.
Previously, the lawyers appeared on CBS News talking about the case without acknowledging that the independent autopsy report they had commissioned had been received weeks earlier. Although the attorneys released the toxicology findings of the independent autopsy, the final conclusions of that report have not been released.
Calls and messages to the Haley and Associates Law Firm have not been returned.
According to the IPSO, this case continues to be an ongoing investigation and more arrests may follow.