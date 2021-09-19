Woman arrested as accessory after fact in rape case

ST. MARTINVILLE — Another person has been arrested for accessory after the fact to a rape that landed a St. Martinville City Councilman in jail a week ago on obstruction of justice and other charges.
Swanetta Renee Robertson, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with accessory after the fact, third-degree rape, extortion, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest and misrepresentation during booking. She was also booked on three outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear in court.
The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile in which the suspect, Kevin Batiste, is still at large.
According to police, Robertson is a family member of the underage sexual assault victim. The resisting arrest and misrepresentation charges were added as a result of events that occurred during her arrest, police said.
Robertson is the second person arrested in relation to the sexual assault. On Sept. 10, St. Martinville District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of office and accessory after the fact to sexual assault.
According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, Joseph told his sister, who has a family member who is on a relationship with Batiste, that he was the target in an investigation of the sexual assault. Martin said he also told her that police were focusing on Batiste and that a warrant was being sought for his arrest.
Martin said that when officers secured the warrant and attempted to arrest Batiste he was no longer at his residence and had gone into hiding.
Martin said police are still seeking Batiste as a suspect in the sexual assault. The criminal investigation into the sexual assault is continuing.
As of Saturday evening, Robertson was still being held in the St. Martinville Parish Jail.
Joseph had been released within hours of his arrest on $30,000 bond after 16th Judicial District Court Judge Curtis Sigur was asked to intercede and set the bond prior to the typical 72-hour arraignment hearing.