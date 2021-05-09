Winners picked for library’s Design a Bookmark Contest

Winners for the 22nd Annual Design a Bookmark Contest sponsored by The Daily Iberian, Sir Speedy and the Iberia Parish Library were selected recently from more than 300 entries received.
The contest kicks off the library’s 2021 Summer Reading Challenge and was open to children from preschool through grad six.
Judges based their decision on three criteria: originality, design and work that reflects the 2021 summer reading theme, Tails and Tales.
Judges were members of the L’Acadien Art Guild, including Diana “Gail” Trim, Roxy Blanton, Margaret Melancon, Ron Cutrera, and Phyllis Cutrera.
Karli Gaspard of Caneview Elementary was awarded first place in the Preschool division.
In the Kindergarten-First Grade group, Steven Truong of Belle Place Elementary was first.
Thomas Hull of Daspit Elementary took first place in the Second-Third Grade group.
Reese Anslum of Center Street Elementary finished first in the Fourth-Sixth Grade category.
Children of all ages are invited to join the Iberia Parish Library’s Summer Reading Challenge by reading for 2,000 minutes. Stop by the library or sign up virtually on after Monday, May 17.
“There’s no better place to take the kids,” Amy Bernard of the library’s Children’s Services department said in a prepared statement. “You can read, learn, and pick up a take-and-make bag each week.”
The library is planning a summer fit for the whole family including book tastings, culture passes, and virtual performers. Prizes are sponsored by Raising Canes No. 47 of New Iberia, Cool Scene, Baskin Robbins of New Iberia, The Snowball Factory, SkyZone, and the Friends of the Iberia Parish Library.