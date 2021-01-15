Wine Walk scheduled in March at Shadows-on-the-Teche

The Shadows-on-the-Teche is introducing a new event for the springtime that will be sure to please supporters of the Shadows and fun.
The Shadows Wine Walk is slated for March 27 and will feature plenty of wine and other activities for those who participate in the event.
Shadows marketing and programs director Jayd Buteaux said she is excited to see old and new faces for the event. For more information, visit the website at ShadowsOnTheTeche.org, the Facebook page or give a call at 369-6446.
1. What is the Wine Walk?
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Wine Walk is a brand new event that combines a wine tasting with live music and the opportunity to enjoy the gardens at one of its most beautiful times of the day and year. Each of the eight volunteer table hosts will serve wine from “West of the Teche” and a pairing that they have tried and tested over the weeks leading up to the event to present guests with the perfect mixture of taste and texture. Guests will be asked to vote for “Best Wine & Pairing” and “Best Booth Decorations.” The event will also feature a wine pull raffle. Limited tickets are available. The first 75 ticket purchases will receive a keepsake glass donated by McGeeScott Realty.
2. How did it come about?
Liz Terrell, Shadows volunteer, Farm Fest Chairperson, and “What if” idea generator, attended and participated in a wine walk while living in Houston. The Houston wine walk benefited the neighborhood constable program. Liz thought the Shadows Gardens lent itself perfectly to hosting this kind of event.
3. What are you excited for people to see during the walk?
We are excited to see friendly faces, both old and new. We are excited for attendees to meet new people and reconnect with old friends, while enjoying a lovely spring afternoon.