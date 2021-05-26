ST. MARTINVILLE — In recent years, it seems like the political season for national races, such as the presidency, are starting earlier and earlier. You don’t normally see that on a local level, though.
That’s why it is odd to see candidates already lining up to run for mayor in St. Martinville more than seven months before the qualifying period for next year’s municipal races in St. Martinville opens.
In recent days, two former St. Martin Parish Council members who were term-limited out of office in the last election cycle have declared their intention to seek the mayor’s office in the 2022 election. Jason Willis, former St. Martin Parish councilman from District 3, and Lisa Nelson, daughter of former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson and most recently council member for St. Martin Parish’s District 2, have made it clear they intend to make serious runs for the mayoral seat that first-term Mayor Melinda Mitchell currently holds.
In Nelson’s case, she has been attending St. Martinville city council meetings on a semi-regular basis since last year, watching as the acrimony between Mitchell and city council members has ebbed and flowed.
Meanwhile Willis has been out in the community, gauging support, and sent out to the media last week his official notification of his intent to run.
Mitchell has also indicated she will run to seek a second term, meaning that St. Martinville will see a three-way race at a minimum, if all three qualify. And, with qualifying set for Jan. 26 through 28, there is still a lot of time left for candidates to join the fray.
The open primary election in St. Martinville is set for March 26. If a runoff is required, it will be held on April 30.
The winner of the mayoral contest will be sworn in on July 1, 2022.