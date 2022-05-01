St. Martinville has a new mayor following Saturday night’s general election, where candidate Jason Willis defeated incumbent Melinda Mitchell.
Willis handily secured victory with 58% of the vote, or 1,161 voters turning out for him. Mitchell came in second with 42% of the vote, or 853 voters. The unofficial turnout for the election was 47%.
“St. Martinville couldn’t wait another four years,” Willis said in a social media post shortly after the results came in. “You voted today, and you voted in numbers!”
Willis is a small business owner and former member of the St. Martin Parish Council. He said in February that he served eight years on the council and “worked as a team player alongside other council members and our Parish President to help bring workable solutions to problems and issues that would arise to meet the needs of our citizens in this great parish.”
Mitchell, who was seeking a second term in office, congratulated Willis on his victory Sunday morning in a social media post.
In other St. Martinville elections, District 4 candidate Janise Anthony became the new city council person for the district after defeating James “Lil Jimmy” Charles by a mere two votes. By the end of Saturday night, both came in at 50% of the vote with Anthony finishing with 219 votes while Charles finished with 217.
In District 5, Florita “Flo” Chapman is the new district representative after defeating opponent Leander “Cush” Williams. Chapman finished with 56%, or 245 voters, while Williams finished with 44%, or 190 voters.