Wick offering matching grants to local businesses

Wick Communications, a family-owned multi-media company and parent company of The Daily Iberian, has established a $500,000 Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Businesses may apply for a dollar-for-dollar advertising/marketing matching grant ranging from $200 to $10,000. Grants will be awarded in April, May and June.
Wick Communications has media operations in 11 states, mostly in smaller markets, and has a long history of working closely with small-business owners.
“The grant is our opportunity to support local businesses that employ our neighbors, the same businesses being devastated by this current crisis,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said. “As a leadership organization, we are here to assist those community leaders and organizations who are willing to invest in themselves, their messaging and, ultimately, their community.”
Details and applications may be found at wickcommunications.com or iberianet.com.
“The economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was felt quickly and deeply across our community,” Daily Iberian Publisher Shanna Dickens said. “Which is why I cannot wait to see how our local businesses take advantage of this innovative grant opportunity. We believe in your message and we believe that there has never been a more important time for you to broadcast that message than now.”
“As a family, we’re proud to be associated with New Iberia and years of support from readers and advertisers. The future will be bright after weathering this storm,” Wick said.