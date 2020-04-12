Wick names Dickens publisher of Iberian

Wick Communication has named Shanna Dickens as publisher of The Daily Iberian.
Prior to being named publisher, she was hired as the associate editor for Acadiana Lifestyle in 2013. Shortly thereafter she was promoted to editor of the publication.
When Wick Communications purchased Acadiana Lifestyle in 2018 she began working as the director of content for both Acadiana Lifestyle and The Daily Iberian.
Dickens said while she understands the challenges that are ahead in these times of uncertainty, she is ready for the challenge.
“I am stepping into this role as our industry is weathering unprecedented challenges and uncertainties,” Dickens said. “But I am committed to seeing our region thrive on the other side of this. Persevering through the struggles that our nation is facing from the COVID-19 pandemic will require no shortage of necessary changes. We will keep this ship steering ahead to serve our dedicated readership and advertisers during a time when they need us most.”
Wick CEO Francis Wick said Dickens’ experience with the Teche Area was an important factor to build upon the strong foundation created by her predecessor Christina Pierce.
“As someone who is familiar with the Teche region, the taste of Cajun culture and passion for The Daily Iberian, we knew Shanna would provide great leadership and energy during a time of great change,” Wick said. “Dickens is accessible, committed and focused on championing New Iberia and the surrounding regions. She will ensure the newspaper does its job of telling the stories that make the region sing, but also hold our local officials and leaders true to their intentions.”
Dickens, originally from Leesville, has called Acadiana home for the past 15 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism from UL Lafayette. Under her leadership, Acadiana Lifestyle won some 50 plus Louisiana Press Association awards. She is actively involved in The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, One Acadiana, the Downtown Business Assocation and Kiwanis as well as volunteering her time to various festivals and organizations around the region.
“I’m excited to get even more involved in our community,” Dickens said. “Especially with our new office being located on Main Street. I think that really puts us in a position to make some unique contributions to the downtown revitalization movement.”
Dickens is married to her husband of three years, Murray Dickens, and has one crazy, 15-year-old cat. In her free time she loves to cook, is an avid reader, live music lover, mediocre yogi and an unabashed Bravo TV fan.