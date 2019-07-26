Local residents in New Iberia banded together to raise funds for a special type of swing for New Iberia City Park.
The wheelchair accessible swing arrived in New Iberia Wednesday, with organizer Doyle Copell saying it was shipped from the United Kingdom to New Iberia.
Copell said he and Mike Chauvin initially started the idea, which branched out and included donations from people all over the community. The swing, which cost more than $1,000, was delivered Wednesday.
“I came across a video of a child swinging in one similar to the one we purchased,” Copell said Thursday. “When I saw it it just struck me so I had the idea to gather a bunch of people to raise the money to purchase one and put it in City Park.”
The idea generated a lot of enthusiasm from local businesses and residents, with fundraisers and auctions being put on to help with the expenses.
Unlike a regular swing, the one unloaded at City Park allows for an entire wheelchair to fit on it. The device was shipped from the United Kingdom, and Copell said it likely will be up and running within a few months.
“We had an auction where Mike Chauvin and Tonny Touchet did the emceeing for a fundraiser, and a group of business owners, mostly local business owners donated all kinds of stuff for us to auction off,” Copell said.
Some business donors for the cause included Cane River Pecan Company, the city of New Iberia, Courtesy Motors, Holiday Inn, the Bayou Chateau, Kay Clark, Dixie Phonograph and Don Romero at R&M’s Boiling Point.
If all goes according to plan, Copell and organizers are hoping for an October date where the swing will be completed.
The swing is placed near the entrance to City Park, close to current swingsets and the Cyr-Gates Community Center.