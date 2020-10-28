The Iberia Parish Council will hold its regular meeting Wednesday night. Here’s a few things to look for at the meeting:
1
Refinancing parish debt — During its Joint Committee Hearings which follow the main meeting, the council will discuss a plan to consolidate some of its bonded debt — specifically the Cajun RVera bond issue and the remaining portion of the parish’s bridge replacement bond — so that the two can be refinanced at a lower interest rate for a longer period of time. The refinancing would free up capital the parish sorely needs as the oil industry downturn and COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage revenue streams.
2
Finalizing rights-of-way — Now that the ground has been broken on the Acadiana Regional Airport access road project, the council needs to authorize Parish President Larry Richard to execute right-of-way permits for sewage and water lines to go in at the site. It’s basically a formality, but it is a sign that the project, almost a decade in the making, is really moving forward this time.
3
SugArena concession cash — The council will be making a routine movement of money, $5,000 to be specific, so that the Acadiana Fairgrounds’ SugArena can operate its food and drink concession for upcoming events. Normally this is not a big deal, but anytime the SugArena and money come up in the same sentence (or in the same resolution), discussions about fiscal policy can erupt.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.