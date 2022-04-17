Student safety is the primary concern of Iberia Parish School officials when making the decision to cancel school because of the threat of severe weather, Superintendent Carey Laviolette said, and information from area weather officials helps make such determinations.
The kinds of weather events resulting in school closures are not limited to hurricanes or severe storms and flooding, but could also include rare snow or ice affecting south Louisiana or strong winds and possible tornadoes, such as in two recent school cancellations.
The school day cancellations on March 22 and March 30 were because of expected winds stronger than those that would allow for the safe operation of school buses.
“We’re always doing research to determine what will be a consequence of wind, but we know that buses cannot operate in winds stronger than about 30 or 35 (mph) sustained, which is really pushing it — that’s the limit,” the superintendent said. “So if there are winds that strong with gusts of 50 even and higher, then it becomes very dangerous for a bus full of children, being that size, to be on the road.”
If the school system had not been shut down and those strong kinds of winds had turned a bus over, she said, people would be having an entirely different kind of conversation about the decision not to close school.
Those decisions are based on information from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, which relays the information to Iberia Parish Director of Emergency Management Prescott Marshall. Laviolette goes to Marshall’s office and is on the call to the NWS so the school system can decide whether schools should close in the event that bad weather is expected.
“It’s about the safety of children on a bus that weighs heavily on the decision,” Laviolette said.
“They give us their best estimate of what the weather will be like, based on the information and the computer models they have,” Laviolette said.
The weather service information sometimes can change even after the initial meetings. The school system originally was only going to close school at mid-day on March 30 because the forecast was for the expected bad weather to not come through until later in the day.
“But I called the weather center as late as 8 p.m. and found out the winds were in fact going to be as strong as 30 to 35 with gusts above 50 and 55 (mph),” she said, and school was canceled for the entire day. “So when you have that kind of information from the authorities because I am not a weather authority, then we have to make decisions. Now if that turns out to be something that doesn’t occur, that’s God. We can’t change that. We make the best predictions with the information that we get from the proper authorities.”
She tries to make the decisions the night before if at all possible, she said.
“I really, really try not to do that (cancel school in the morning), and that’s mainly to assist parents who have to find child care and those kinds of things,” Laviolette said. “I think the morning is really, really difficult for parents, so we really try not to do that, to accommodate parents the best we can.”
In the time leading up to hurricanes, Laviolette is at the Office of Emergency Management for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. meetings and sometimes for 10 p.m. meetings as well to stay as informed as possible.
In addition to the safety of the students on the school buses, the superintendent said that the safety of parents and school personnel also is taken into account.
“When I first became the superintendent, one particular day the weather crept up on us,” she said. “Even the meteorologists had not predicted the seriousness of the weather that was about to happen. So in the middle of the morning, we had to go into action, quick action, to inform parents to pick up their children, feed all the children before, notify all the bus drivers to come and pick them up. And if I recall, on that particular day we had flooding, we had all kinds of things that suddenly crept up on us. So all those things are considered in making the decision.
“The safety of children is always our prime, prime concern. And also our employees. They have to drive home and pick up their children as well, so all of those factors come into play,” she continued.