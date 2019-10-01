The 78th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival wrapped up a little wet Sunday afternoon with the Royalty Parade.
The last parade of the festival showed off royalty for the Sugar Cane Festival, including the newly crowned king and queen.
Dance studios and marching bands from various schools were featured, with and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who served as the parade’s grand marshal, riding in a car and throwing goodies for the many watching the parade in downtown New Iberia.
The parade got off to a wet start when a downpour hit New Iberia, exposing most of those in the parade and watching to the elements.
The 10-minute downpour ended before the close of the parade, and the weather did not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants and crowds.