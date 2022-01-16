Purchase Access

Westgate High School students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to the Iberia Parish School District. 

Sugarland Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday. All other schools will be open for in-person learning. 

The Iberia Parish School District is monitoring the COVID-19 situation school by school and will make decisions accordingly. 

