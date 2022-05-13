An education grant received by Westgate High School teacher Wanda Milliman resulted in a fun way for her students to learn quadratic equations.
Milliman said she was awarded a QSM grant to provide for quality math, science or STEM instruction from Louisiana State University’s Gordan A. Cain Center. The project allowed for her students to shoot rockets outside and then work on solving various problems connected to the projectile.
“It was the first time I applied for a grant and am so excited to get funds to do a hands-on project that connects real life to mathematics,” Milliman said.
Milliman said she sold her idea of connecting key features of quadratics and highlighting the importance of rearranging formulas with real life projectiles, launching rockets and timing how long they were in the air.
Students were divided into three roles of launcher, timer and data keeper for the project, and 30 students collected data on their projectiles for the project. The students then went to the classroom to input their data into the projectile function to solve for initial velocity, she said.
The project will continue with verifying whether the students calculated the initial velocity correctly and plotting the data after making a table of values from the function chosen as the group’s favorite.
Milliman said the students will also develop a problem for her to solve in order to try to “stump the teacher.” The students will give an initial velocity that Milliman will have to match with the rocket.
“Westgate High School has been my home school since 2007,” Milliman said. “I love being a Westgate Tiger and truly enjoy bringing hands-on activities to my students.”
The project was particularly useful for the students who ask what the real life use for mathematics are, she said.
“The hopes are that they can remember the fun they had gathering the data and manipulating the real life parts into the abstract algebraic pieces so they can answer their peers’ question,” Milliman said.