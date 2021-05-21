BALDWIN — A class of 80 seniors headed by three top students — valdedictorian Chloe Dupre, salutatorian Morgan Pontiff and Taylor Landry — graduated Thursday at West St. Mary High School’s 22nd commencement ceremonies in the Competition Gym at the school in Baldwin.
The class colors were baby blue and white. The class song was “Live Your Life” by T.I. featuring Rihanna, and the class motto was taken from hip hop artist J Cole: “It’s beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success.”
Dupre, the daughter of Scott and Ashley Dupre of Charenton, finished with a 4.00 grade point average. She has been involved in National Honors Society, BETA Club, 4H Club, varsity cheerleading, and dancing. Chloe is also the senior president and West St. Mary student of the year. Dupre will attend Louisiana State University in the fall to major in pre-vet animal science.
Pontiff, the daughter of Tiffany and Ben Pontiff of Franklin, has a 3.9714 GPA. Pontiff was a member of the volleyball team for three years and the softball team for two years and was the junior and senior class secretary. She also was a member of the 4-H Club, National Honors Society, BETA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and a Health Ambassador. Her plans include attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in nursing. She aspires to help her community through health care.
Landry, the daughter of Melanie Wiley and Dante Landry, is from Four Corners and carried a 3.9667 GPA. She participates in various events with her church, St. John Baptist Church, such as being the SJBC dance team captain, a member of the SJBC choir and president of the youth ushers. She also has participated in 4-H, Literary Rally, Upward Bound, FBLA, Beta Club, National Honors Society and cheerleading. Landry will attend Southern A&M University in the fall to major in business management and plans to become an entrepreneur.