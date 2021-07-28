West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples confirmed in Iberia

The Iberia Mosquito Abatement District confirmed several cases of West Nile activity in mosquito samples across the parish this week, and warns local residents to take precautions against the pests.
The confirmation comes after the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory reported West Nile Virus activity in four of the samples submitted to the lab for testing.
Mosquito Abatement District Director Herff Jones said that the department is usually more specific in giving out the locations of a confirmed West Nile sample, but in this case each of the samples were located in separate parts of the parish.
“They were spread out in all areas of the parish,” Jones said. “We had samples in Coteau all the way to Sugar Mill Road going to Loreauville.”
The summer months are typically when mosquito-borne virus transmissions are most prevalent, especially in south Louisiana.
The IMAD is encouraging local residents to take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, ZIKA, Dengue and other mosquito-borne pathogens as the district engages operational interventions to eliminate risks.
The department is in the midst of conducting aerial spraying activities to deter mosquitoes in all parts of the parish, but there are also several suggestions for those living in Iberia Parish to keep mosquitoes away.
Those include keeping insect repellent handy, wearing light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and getting rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home.
West Nile is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, and is commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat those infected with the virus.
However, most people who get the virus do not feel sick, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Jones said he is expecting to conduct more aerial spraying operations in the coming days with more specifics related to the virus in Iberia Parish.