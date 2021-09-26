Several dozen residents of New Iberia’s West End gathered Friday evening on Mixon Street to show their support for efforts to end gun violence in the community.
Donavon Davis led the rally, organized in the wake of a shooting on Sept. 18 that left two men wounded. Members of the New Iberia Police Department, as well as Mayor Freddie DeCourt, were on hand to lend their presence to the effort.
In his comments, Davis called on the people both in the immediate audience and others listening in from neighboring properties to be vigilant in reporting criminal activity and to work with police to end the grip of gun violence on the area’s streets. He also said that the breakdown of the family unit, and the lack of role models for young Black men, is at the root of the problem.
“Less than 2 percent of our school teachers are Black males,” Davis said. “A large percentage of our teachers are single parents. We have a generation that has no model, no concept of the family unit.”
He also said that the next generation has been harmed because of that lack of any guidance in the home.
“They’ve been totally disconnected from the surrogate years, that made me and you vibrant, spiritually wholesome people that we are, well balanced and coordinated,” he said.
Orlando Mathews, an investigator with the NIPD, agreed with Davis that in the short term the only way to deter crime is for neighbors to speak up.
“If you want to continue to be a hostage, you’ve got to keep your mouth closed,” Mathews said. “But if you want to be free and able to sit on your porch without being shot at and all of that, then you have to open your mouth. You have to share some stuff.”