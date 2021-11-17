Wendy Rodrigue to make 100th stop on Life & Legacy Foundation tour at George Rodrigue's alma mater, Catholic High School, on Thursday

Wendy Rodrigue, the widow of renowned artist George Rodrigue, is wrapping up a tour of six Louisiana schools this month with a trip to the artist’s alma mater, Catholic High School in New Iberia, on Thursday.
Through her Life & Legacy Foundation, Wendy Rodrigue, presents artistic, inspirational stories primarily focused on George Rodrigue’s life and artistic development. Rodrigue’s lifelong self-determination, dedication to his art, and significant accomplishments resulted in one of the greatest stories in American Art. Each presentation is unique, unscripted and fluid and features original, museum-quality Rodrigue paintings from the couple’s home.
She will visit with CHS sixth graders from 10:35 a.m.-11:35 a.m., fourth and fifth graders from noon-1 p.m., eighth graders from 1:25-2:05 p.m. and seventh-graders from 2:15-2:55 p.m.
The Life & Legacy Foundation, sharing the life and art of George Rodrigue (1944-2013) through exhibitions of original artwork from the artist’s private collection, returns to Louisiana in November for the first time since the pandemic to visit six local schools. The tour will mark its 100th school visit, impacting more than 40,000 students.
“This developing, ‘unplugged’ journey, without computer or PowerPoint, is refreshing in our increasingly digital world,” she said in a prepared statement. “Whenever possible, I enjoy small groups of fifty or less, allowing for a close study of the artworks, as well as discussions that always surprise me as much as my audience. I have yet to complete a class that students didn’t stay afterwards with additional questions and comments about these magnificent paintings. George’s art encompasses his spirit and lends towards the personal nature of these tours. I love being able to share him with others and inspire audiences of all ages.”
Previous stops in the Louisiana tour included stops at Trinity Episcopal School in New Orleans, Church Point High School in Acadiana, St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge, North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, St. James Place Retirement Community in Baton Rouge and St. Martin Gifted Center in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. To culminate this leg of the Life & Legacy tour, Wendy will make her 100th school presentation at Catholic High School in New Iberia.
Following the 100th presentation at Catholic High School, Wendy will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for New Iberia’s annual “A Taste of Main” tree-lighting celebration. During the festive evening, Wendy will make a remarkable announcement – a $100,000 donation to the Bayou Teche Museum which features a permanent exhibit titled Rodrigue Comes Home and includes a rotation of Rodrigue’s artwork and a reconstruction of his actual studio, down to the original, paint-splattered floorboards. This personal donation from the artist’s widow will be used for the expansion of Rodrigue’s permanent exhibit, up-keep of the George Rodrigue Park on the National Register Historic District and help to install a new permanent exhibit honoring Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. Governor Blanco (1942-2019) and her husband Raymond “Coach” Blanco were lifelong friends of George Rodrigue and played a pivotal role in the history of his illustrious career. It was at Catholic High, in 1958, that Coach Blanco famously threw a young Rodrigue out of class for drawing.
Now in its fifth year, Life & Legacy includes school visits, museum exhibitions and numerous museum and community partnerships including the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, the LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, Chambers of Commerce, Women’s Leadership Conferences, literary clubs, continuing education and many more. Additional tours are currently planned for Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Alabama.
Wendy, an award-winning public speaker and storyteller, was honored in 2019 as a New Orleans Business Woman of the Year, a New Orleans Person to Watch, and a Women of Fashion Prix d’Elegance Honoree for her tireless commitment to her Life & Legacy Foundation. Her book, The Other Side of the Painting (UL Press), and ongoing blog, Musings of an Artist’s Wife, are considered the premiere source for information tracing the history of Rodrigue’s life and art. For more information about Wendy or the Life & Legacy Foundation visit legacyarttour.org.