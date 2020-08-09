New Iberia lost two colorful personalities and local advocates this week with the deaths of Iberia Performing Arts League supporter Howard “Mac” Stearns and local businessman Doyle Copell.
Stearns died Wednesday from complications due to the COVID-19 virus, according to his obituary. Copell died on Friday.
Stearns, a longtime supporter of IPAL and a perpetual volunteer for local non-profit organizations, was a Hartford, Connecticut, native who had traveled across the country before making New Iberia his choice for retirement.
Over the years, he acted in and directed several plays put on by the non-profit organization and was known as a friend and mentor to many in the acting community.
Some of his volunteer roles included board director and president of IPAL, board member of the Bayou Teche Museum, treasurer of the New Iberia Rotary Club, member of the Downtown Business Association and a friend to several other local organizations.
Copell, a New Iberia native and lifelong resident, was known as a business owner who set up several establishments in the community during his career. He was active in local organizations like the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and contributed his services to many local programs and events.
Many knew Copell for his easy-going demeanor and sense of humor.
Memorial services for both men are to be scheduled at a later date.