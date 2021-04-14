Weeks Street will be closed to through traffic until further notice from East Dale Street to Harriet Street.
Drivers are asked to look for road closure signs and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
