Weeks Street is back open from East Dale Street to Harriet Street, according to the city of New Iberia.
The city said they appreciated the patience of the public while it remained closed.
Weeks Street is back open from East Dale Street to Harriet Street, according to the city of New Iberia.
The city said they appreciated the patience of the public while it remained closed.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.