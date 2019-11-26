The Daily Iberian is publishing a combined Wednesday and Thursday edition of the newspaper on Wednesday for the convenience of our readers and our advertisers.
The combined edition will be published Tuesday night and delivery is scheduled throughout the day Wednesday until 4 p.m. The newspaper’s circulation department will be open from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday to field calls about delivery issues and will be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Call 365-6773.
There will be no newspaper on Thursday and the newspaper’s business office will be closed on Thursday. Normal business will resume on Friday.
The Daily Iberian and its employees wish our readers a very Happy Thanksgiving.