COVID-19 cases continued to rise slightly in Louisiana Wednesday, with the state reporting an additional 387 cases of the virus in the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health showed 387 more cases of the virus in Louisiana, with the Wednesday total at 41,133.
The total deaths from the virus rose to 2,759, with 617 state residents being hospitalized.
Seven more cases were recorded in Iberia Parish, with the total rising to 418. No more deaths were shown between Tuesday and Wednesday in Iberia Parish.
In St. Mary Parish, five more cases were recorded by the LDH, with the total rising to 328 cases in the parish. An additional death from the virus was also recorded in St. Mary, with the total number of deaths rising to 32.
In St. Martin Parish, six more cases of COVID-19 were shown, and the total was brought to 306. No additional deaths were shown by the LDH.